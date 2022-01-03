Comets Announce Rescheduled Road Games

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today that they have rescheduled three road games previously postponed this season.

The Comets road game against the Providence Bruins originally scheduled for December 5th, 2021 will now take place on April 30th at 7:05 PM inside the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence.

Comets game originally scheduled against Rochester on December 27th, 2021 will now take place on April 29th at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester at 7:05 PM.

Comets road game against the Springfield Thunderbirds originally scheduled for December 29th, 2021 will now take place on February 9th at the MassMutual Center in Springfield at 7:05 PM.

Additionally, the start for Wednesday's game in Toronto will now begin at 1:00 PM and the start time for the road game against the Marlies on February 16th will now start at 7:00 PM.

The Comets are back in action on Wednesday in Toronto to take on the Marlies at 1:00 PM. The team returns home on Friday and Saturday night to battle the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and the Hartford Wolfpack respectively. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

