AHL Reschedules Abbotsford Canucks January 5 Game to January 6

January 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - The American Hockey League today announced that the Bakersfield Condors and Abbotsford Canucks game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. has been pushed back a day and will now be played on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

The rest of the series against Bakersfield, which includes games on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7pm, Sunday, Jan. 9 at 4pm and Monday, Jan. 10 at 7pm will remain as scheduled.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Bakersfield @ Abbotsford

Friday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m. Bakersfield @ Abbotsford

Sunday, Jan. 9, 4 p.m. Bakersfield @ Abbotsford

Monday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m. Bakersfield @ Abbotsford

All tickets that have been purchased are valid and all ticket holders are welcome to attend the games. For more information fans can contact the Abbotsford Canucks at 604.743.5000.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.