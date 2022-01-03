AHL Reschedules Abbotsford Canucks January 5 Game to January 6
January 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - The American Hockey League today announced that the Bakersfield Condors and Abbotsford Canucks game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. has been pushed back a day and will now be played on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.
The rest of the series against Bakersfield, which includes games on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7pm, Sunday, Jan. 9 at 4pm and Monday, Jan. 10 at 7pm will remain as scheduled.
Thursday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Bakersfield @ Abbotsford
Friday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m. Bakersfield @ Abbotsford
Sunday, Jan. 9, 4 p.m. Bakersfield @ Abbotsford
Monday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m. Bakersfield @ Abbotsford
All tickets that have been purchased are valid and all ticket holders are welcome to attend the games. For more information fans can contact the Abbotsford Canucks at 604.743.5000.
