Wolf Named December AHL Goaltender of the Month

STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that Stockton's Dustin Wolf has been named AHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

Wolf, the Calgary Flames' seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft (214th overall), is enjoying a strong rookie season that sees him leading the AHL in wins with 15, second in Save Percentage (.942) and tied for second in Goals Against Average (1.79). In December, the netminder went 7-0-0 with a 1.40 GAA and .951 SVP.

The Gilroy, California native has guided Stockton to at least a point in 19 consecutive starts (17-0-2), dating back to his second career AHL appearance back on February 24, 2021, and has won his last 10. So far this season, Wolf is 15-0-2. He earned his first NHL recall to Calgary late in December, joining the Flames for their December 30 game at Seattle.

Wolf is joined by Chicago's Josh Leivo (Player of the Month) and Charlotte's Cole Schwindt (Rookie of the Month) as league award winners for December. He is the first-ever Stockton Heat goaltender to earn this distinction.

