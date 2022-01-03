American Hockey League Reschedules Penguins Road Games
January 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League today announced multiple 2021-22 regular-season schedule adjustments, including two Wilkes-Bare/Scranton Penguins road games.
The Penguins' game against the Rochester Americans (AHL Game #398), originally scheduled for Dec. 22, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:05 p.m. Blue Cross Arena.
Additionally, the Penguins' game against the Syracuse Crunch (AHL Game #281) has been rescheduled to Friday, Apr. 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's visit to Syracuse was originally slated for Dec. 3, but was then postponed to Mar. 27. The game will now be played on Friday, Apr. 29 instead of the originally announced Mar. 27 make-up date.
