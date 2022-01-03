Comets Recall Four from Adirondack Thunder

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today the team has recalled four players from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL which include forwards Tyler Irvine, Patrick Grasso, Samuel Laberge and Jordan Kaplan.

Irvine, Grasso and Laberge have all taken part in the Comets lineup this season. For Kaplan, it is his first recall to Utica. Kaplan, 24, spent three seasons at Sacred Heart University before transferring to the University of Vermont for his senior year. During his four seasons of NCAA hockey, he totaled 116 games while registering 26 goals and 32 assists for 58 points. Kaplan, 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, was born in Bridgewater, New Jersey. He finished his senior year at Vermont with nine games played scoring one goal and one assist for two points. In 19 games played this season, Kaplan has two goals and eight assists for 10 points.

The Comets are back in action on Wednesday in Toronto to take on the Marlies. The team returns home on Friday and Saturday night to battle the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and the Hartford Wolfpack respectively. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

