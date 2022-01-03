Wolves Set Two Makeup Dates
January 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League announced Monday the makeup dates for a pair of games between the Chicago Wolves and the Cleveland Monsters.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky's squad will travel to Cleveland for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday, March 29. These contests originally were scheduled for Dec. 22-23.
The Wolves have three other makeup dates they plan to finalize shortly. These include the home games postponed on Jan. 1 (the Chicago New Year's Classic, presented by Planet Fitness, versus the Rockford IceHogs) and Jan. 2 (versus the Grand Rapids Griffins).
The Central Division-leading Wolves will go for a franchise-record 13th consecutive win when they travel to Rockford at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wolves follow that with home dates against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. Saturday and the Cleveland Monsters at 3 p.m. Sunday. To get the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a Wolves representative directly at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.
