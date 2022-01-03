Joseph Re-Assigned to Wilkes-Barre

The Pittsburgh Penguins have removed defenseman P.O Joseph from the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol List and re-assigned him to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

JOSEPH THIS SEASON

Joseph, 22, has split this season between Pittsburgh and WBS, appearing in four games for Pittsburgh and 16 games for WBS.

With WBS, Joseph is tied for third on the team and ranks first among defensemen with 11 points (3G-8A) and is a team-high plus-5. His three goals this year are tied for his AHL career high set in 52 games during the 2019-20 campaign.

In total, the Laval, Quebec native has accumulated five points (1G-4A) in 20 NHL contests, and 41 points (7G-34A) in 91 AHL games.

UPCOMING ACTION

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game will be on the road on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Utica Comets. Game time between the Penguins and Comets is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Penguins don't return home until a week later, Friday, Jan. 14, when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop for Penguins vs. Phantoms will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

