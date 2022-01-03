Dallas Stars Reassign Riley Tufte to the Taxi Squad

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned forward Riley Tufte from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), to the Taxi Squad.

Tufte, 23, has appeared in five NHL games this season, recording five hits and one blocked shot in 7:19 time on ice per game. The forward made his NHL debut on Nov. 13, 2021 against Philadelphia. Tufte has also posted nine points (6-3=9) in 17 AHL contests with Texas in 2021-22 and is tied for third on the team with six goals.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Coon Rapids, Minn. was selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

