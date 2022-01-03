Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Alex Barre-Boulet, Max Lagace to Syracuse Crunch

January 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Alex Barre-Boulet and goaltender Max Lagace to the Syracuse Crunch today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Barre-Boulet, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, has played in 15 games with Tampa Bay this season, recording three goals, including two on the power play. He has also registered a goal and four points in four games with Syracuse in 2021-22. Barre-Boulet has played in 31 career NHL contests, notching six goals and nine points.

The Montmagny, Quebec native was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on March 1, 2018.

Lagace, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, made his Lightning debut on December 28 against the Montreal Canadiens at AMALIE Arena. He has played in seven games for the Crunch this season, posting a 3-3-0 record. Lagace has skated in 20 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A native of Saint-Augustin, Quebec, Lagace was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 28, 2021.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.