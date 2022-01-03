Monsters Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
January 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Monsters recalled goaltender Jet Greaves from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In three appearances for the Monsters this season, Greaves went 1-1-0 with a 2.36 goals-against average (GAA) and .933 save percentage (S%) and posted a 10-5-0 record in 15 appearances for Kalamazoo this year with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S%.
6'0", 170 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 20, contributed a record of 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances, all for the Barrie Colts, spanning two seasons from 2018-20.
