Rockford IceHogs Medical Update

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Interim Head Coach Anders Sorensen, Assistant Coach Jared Nightingale, forwards Lukas Reichel, Jakub Pour, Garrett Mitchell, Dmitri Osipov, Mike Hardman, Carson Gicewicz and D.J. Busdeker and defensemen Jakub Galvas, Nicolas Beaudin and Ian Mitchell have been removed from COVID-19 protocol.

Such "COVID Protocol Related Absences" can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

