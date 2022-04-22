Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Iowa

April 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Mitchell Chaffee to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Chaffee, 24 (1/26/98), has recorded 37 points (22-15=37) including eight power-play goals (PPG), a plus-11 rating and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 45 games with Iowa this season. He is tied for the team lead in goals and ranks 2nd in plus/minus rating. Chaffee ranks T-1st in PPG and fourth in scoring. Chaffee has collected 13 points (9-4=13) in his last 11 games with Iowa.

He made his NHL debut with Minnesota on Apr. 19 and appeared in Minnesota's game against the Vancouver Canucks on Apr. 21.

Iowa plays at home against the Texas Stars on Friday, Apr. 22 at 7 p.m. CT. Minnesota plays the Seattle Kraken at home on Friday, Apr. 22 at 7 p.m. CT.

