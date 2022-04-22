Amerks Gain Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Utica
April 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Utica, NY) - The Rochester Americans (36-27-7-3) forced overtime after Sean Malone tied the game with 1:07 remaining in regulation, but it was the Utica Comets (42-19-8-1) coming away with the 3-2 victory Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Despite the overtime loss, Rochester has earned points in 14 of its last 18 games overall while holding onto the fifth and final playoff spot in the North Division with three games left in the regular season. The Amerks, who have one more game against the Comets this season, have produced a 5-5-1-0 record through the first 11 meetings.
Rookie forward Jack Quinn tallied an assist on JJ Peterka and Malone's goal for his team-leading 18th multi-point effort of the season while Ethan Prow rounded out the scoring as he picked up a helper in the third period. A total of 14 of the 18 Rochester skaters recorded at least one shot, including Jimmy Schuldt, who had a team-best four.
Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (14-13-6) made his fifth straight start dating back to April 13 and 32nd appearance of the season for Rochester. The Finnish netminder made 32 saves but suffered the overtime defeat.
Riley Walsh recorded an assist to go with his overtime-winning goal while Alexander Holtz and Ryan Schmelzer both found the back of the net for Utica, who claimed the North Division regular season-title earlier this week. Goaltender Nico Daws (13-3-2) made his first AHL appearance since Feb. 18 after spending the last two months with the New Jersey Devils on a recall assignment. Including tonight's win, in his last three starts against the Amerks, the rookie netminder has allowed six goals while making 74 saves.
Trailing 2-1 late the third period, Rochester drew its third penalty of the night as a Utica skater was whistled for a tripping with 3:08 remaining in the contest.
The Amerks were unable to capitalize on the man-advantage, however, the club gathered momentum from the power-play as the puck never left the offensive zone.
As the power-play expired, Prow slid a pass to Quinn in the left corner. The rookie fired a quick shot towards the cage, and after Daws made the initial save, Malone flicked the rebound overtop the netminder to even the score at two and force overtime.
With the secondary assist on Malone's 19th goal of the campaign, Prow has recorded 29 points (6+29) over his last 37 games and is now just three points away from reaching the 50-point mark for the second time in his AHL career.
In the extra frame, the Comets had the first shot of overtime before Walsh steered in a centering-feed from the left corner from Joe Gambardella as he was in the corner to cap the 3-2 win 1:11 into the period.
Rochester opened the scoring in the first stanza as Quinn received a breakout pass from Malone just inside the Amerks zone. The rookie sprinted up the ice before dishing the puck behind the Comets' skaters for Peterka on a breakaway.
Peterka's 25th goal of the slate matches Quinn's total and the duo are tied for third amongst all the league's rookies this season.
Utica responded with a pair of goals in the middle frame to take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission, but Malone forced overtime with his third period tally.
The Comets earned the extra point just 71 seconds into the overtime for the 3-2 win.
The Amerks continue their final three-in-three of the 2021-22 regular season on Saturday, April 23 with the front-end of a home-and-home series against the Cleveland Monsters. The North Division matchup gets underway at 5:05 p.m. and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV. The matchup will also be televised locally on CW Rochester.
UTICA GAMECENTER ROCHESTER
Schmelzer (18), Holtz (26),
Walsh (9 - OT GWG) GOAL-SCORERS Peterka (26), Malone (19)
Daws - 26/28 (W) GOALTENDERS Luukkonen - 32/35 (OTL)
1-3 POWER-PLAY 0-3
3-3 PENALTY KILL 2-3
35 SHOTS ON GOAL 28
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2022
- Belleville Sens Shutout in Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Wild Fall 1-0 to Stars - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Drop Regular-Season Home Finale against Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Gain Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Utica - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Fall in Overtime Battle - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Murray, Stars Blank Wild in Dramatic Finish - Texas Stars
- Crunch Shutout Senators, 6-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Clinch Spot in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with Overtime Win in Allentown - Hershey Bears
- 2022 Calder Cup Playoff Packages on Sale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins' 4-1 Win at Providence Opens Door for Playoffs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport Islanders Headed to 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Elminated from Playoff Contention with Loss to Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Fall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 4-1 on Friday Night - Providence Bruins
- Isles Break Tie Late to Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolves Glide Past Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Win in Overtime against Americans in Final Regular Season Home Game - Utica Comets
- Wilson's Clutch Winner Pushes Checkers Past Wolf Pack 2-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 THINGS: HEAT vs. ABB, 4.22.22 - Stockton Heat
- Ryker Evans Agrees to Terms with Seattle, Will Join Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 23 - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Recall Imama from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Recall Goaltender Kupsky from ECHL's Idaho Steelheads - Colorado Eagles
- Sandström Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Series Preview vs. SJ: April 22 & 23 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rocket for Divisional Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Chase Pearson Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Host Canucks with Chance to Clinch Division Title - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Open Vital Final Weekend with Visit from Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- WWE Superstar Madcap Moss Joining IceHogs for WWE Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game #65: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Gain Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Utica
- Amerks Rally in Third for 3-2 Shootout Win over Springfield
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Tuesday, April 19 vs. Springfield
- Sabres Sign Bloom to Three-Year, Entry-Level Deal
- Luukkonen Backstops Amerks to 2-1 Win over Hartford