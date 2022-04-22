Chase Pearson Reassigned by Detroit

Grand Rapids Griffins center Chase Pearson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned center Chase Pearson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Pearson made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on March 24 at the New York Islanders, becoming the 191st Griffin to play in the NHL. The third-year pro went on to appear in two more games with Detroit, most recently on April 21 at Florida. During the 2020-21 season, Pearson held a roster spot on Detroit's taxi squad for two days but did not see any game time. The Alpharetta, Ga., native was selected with the 140th overall pick by Detroit in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The 24-year-old has spent the last four campaigns with the Griffins, accumulating 64 points (25-39-64) and 41 penalty minutes in 146 outings. This season, Pearson has 18 points (7-11-18) and 18 penalty minutes in 49 games with Grand Rapids. Before turning pro after the conclusion of his collegiate career in 2018-19, Pearson was a two-time captain at the University of Maine. During his three years at Maine, the center logged 78 points (37-41-78) in 107 games. In 2018-19, Pearson was named the Best Defensive Forward in the Hockey East Conference, as well as earning a spot on the Hockey East Second All-Star Team. On the international stage, Pearson won a bronze medal for the USA U19 team at the 2015-16 World Junior A Challenge when he bagged six points (2-4-6) in five contests.

