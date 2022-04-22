WWE Superstar Madcap Moss Joining IceHogs for WWE Night

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss will be the special guest for the IceHogs for WWE Night on April 30! Madcap will be available for photos with fans from 5pm when the doors open through the end of the first period.

We'll also have some WWE memorabilia on display and fans will have a chance to get their hands on some WWE prizes and SWAG throughout the game.

It's also Fan Appreciation Night and the first 2,500 fans will receive a scratch off ticket (every ticket wins a prize) and a '21-'22 IceHogs team photo presented by American Solutions for Business.

"Tag Team" WWE Ticket Package: The IceHogs are teaming up with WWE to offer a "Tag Team" ticket package that includes: one upper-level ticket to the April 30 game, one lower-level ticket to the May 21 WWE "Saturday Night's Main Event" show at the BMO, and a WWE superstar experience hat (limited supplies available). Additionally, two "Tag Team" Pack price levels are available for $60 or $55.

