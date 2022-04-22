Series Preview vs. SJ: April 22 & 23

The Henderson Silver Knights (32-28-4-1) take on the San Jose Barracuda (20-40-4-2) in their final two-game series of the season on April 22 at 7 p.m. PT and April 23 at 4 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. The Silver Knights will play their final game of the regular season next Saturday, April 30 against the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center.

NOTES

Henderson sits in sixth place in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 7-2-1-0.

Pavel Dorofeyev leads the team in points with 49 (27G, 22A). In his five appearances against San Jose this season, he's tallied four goals and five assists.

Ben Jones has the third-highest point total on the Silver Knights with 38 (24G, 14A). Jones has earned three goals and two assists in his last five appearances. He has played in six games against San Jose this season, earning four goals and five assists.

Brendan Brisson made his AHL debut with Henderson on April 13 against the Stockton Heat. Since then, he has played in four contests where he has tallied six points.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The San Jose Barracuda sit in last place in the Pacific Division, with a 0-8-2-0 record in their last ten matchups.

Joachim Blichfeld leads the team's point leaderboard with 45 points (24G, 21A) in 61 appearances. Last time the teams met, he earned one goal and two assists for San Jose. Following behind is Jayden Halbgeachs, who has tallied 40 points (17G, 23A) in 57 games.

Goaltender Zachary Edmond was in goal during the last San Jose-Henderson contest on April 10 where he saved 26 out of 33 shots on goal. Edmond has clocked 516:04 minutes in goal through 11 games this season and has won three of those contests.

LAST TIME AROUND

The Silver Knights and the Barracuda met earlier this month on April 9 and April 10, where Henderson swept the series. The first contest was won with a final score of 6-3, the six goals Coming from Ben Jones, Paul Cotter, Ben Thomson, Jermaine Loewen, Jack Dugan, and Brayden Pachal. The following day was won 7-3, where Pavel Dorofeyev and Alan Quine both tallied two goals each. The remaining three goals came from Colt Conrad, Ben Jones, and Reid Duke. Over the course of the season, the Silver Knights have won five of the six contests, all of which they had at least a two-goal lead.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

Earlier this week, the Silver Knights took on the San Diego Gulls in a contest on April 19 at The Dollar Loan Center. The first frame ended with a 1-1 tie, Henderson's goal coming from Pavel Dorofeyev. The middle frame was opened with a goal from Daniil Miromanov less than a minute in, and ended in a tie for the second time that night. After a scoreless third period and OT, the game resulted in a five-round shootout, where Paul Cotter scored the game-winning goal for the Silver Knights and gave them their third home win in a row.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 49 points (27G, 22A)

Daniil Miromanov: 40 points (11G, 29A)

Ben Jones: 38 points (24G, 14A)

Paul Cotter: 33 points (19G, 14A)

Sven Baertschi: 26 points (14G, 12A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

April 22: Watch on AHLtv and Listen to 1230 The Game

April 23: Watch on AHLtv and The CW Las Vegas (Channel 33 and Cable 6) and listen on 1230 The Game

Tickets are available for both games.

