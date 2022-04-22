2022 Calder Cup Playoff Packages on Sale
April 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
The 2021-22 American Hockey League regular season is winding down. And following Friday night's action, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have clinched a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.
We don't know who or when we'll be playing just yet, but we are planning ahead for the return of postseason hockey to northeast Pennsylvania.
INDIVIDUAL GAME TICKETS
Individual tickets for Home Game One of Round One (dates and opponents TBD) go on sale to the general public this Wednesday morning at 10am.
PENGUINS PLAYOFF PACKAGES
Additionally, Penguins Playoff Packages, which include tickets to all potential home games, are on sale now. By purchasing this package, you are committing to every home playoff contest that is played during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.
This package includes a 'Pay-As-We-Play' plan, meaning your credit card won't be charged until a game is guaranteed to be played.
Also included for each game in the plan is a $6 voucher per seat, good for use at any SAVOR-run concession stand, or at the Penguins Team Store inside the arena. Vouchers are good only for the game for which they are issued, and can not be carried over to future games.
For more information on Penguins Playoff Packages, or to secure your seats, call the Penguins at 570-208-7367.
