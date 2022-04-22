Belleville Sens Shutout in Syracuse
April 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Belleville Senators will have to wait to clinch a Calder Cup Playoff berth as they fell 6-0 to the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.
Syracuse would be paced offensively by Anthony Richard, Charles Hudon (2), Riley Nash, Gabriel Fortier and Gemel Smith, who all found the back of the net while netminder Max Lagace made 27 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.
Controlling the contest from the outset, Syracuse took an earlier 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Crunch's offensive production continued throughout the middle stanza as they scored three more unanswered goals to chase Mads Sogaard as Mitch Gilliam replaced him in net with 3:09 left to play in the middle stanza. In the final frame, Syracuse tallied twice more to extend their advantage to make it a 6-0 final.
Sens On Special Teams
Power Play: 0/3| Penalty Kill: 3/5
Fast Facts
Mitch Gillam made his Belleville Senators debut turning aside 13 of 15 shots in relief.
Belleville was outshot 40-27 on the night.
The Senators' five-game winning streak came to an end tonight.
Sound Bytes
Head Coach Troy Mann:
"I'm not worried about tonight's game at all. Whether it was 4-0 or 6-0, we took Sogaard out for a reason. I pretty much knew the game was over. We just didn't have it early, and the discipline got us down 4-0 and we weren't coming back from 4-0 tonight. That could've turned into seven, eight or nine, and that's the reason Sogaard came out because quite frankly I didn't care what the score ended up. I'm not worried about that. I'm just focused on getting us ready for Sunday."
Playoff Push
With tonight's loss, Belleville has dropped in the standings and now sit in fourth place in the North Division trailing Syracuse by .014 percentage points.
On the Schedule
The Belleville Senators are back in action Sunday afternoon when they visit the Toronto Marlies. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 3:50 p.m. ET with David Foot.
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators huddle
|
Belleville Senators left wing Viktor Lodin vs. the Syracuse Crunch
|
Belleville Senators goaltender Mitch Gillam vs. the Syracuse Crunch
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2022
- Belleville Sens Shutout in Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Wild Fall 1-0 to Stars - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Drop Regular-Season Home Finale against Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Gain Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Utica - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Fall in Overtime Battle - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Murray, Stars Blank Wild in Dramatic Finish - Texas Stars
- Crunch Shutout Senators, 6-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Clinch Spot in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with Overtime Win in Allentown - Hershey Bears
- 2022 Calder Cup Playoff Packages on Sale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins' 4-1 Win at Providence Opens Door for Playoffs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport Islanders Headed to 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Elminated from Playoff Contention with Loss to Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Fall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 4-1 on Friday Night - Providence Bruins
- Isles Break Tie Late to Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolves Glide Past Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Win in Overtime against Americans in Final Regular Season Home Game - Utica Comets
- Wilson's Clutch Winner Pushes Checkers Past Wolf Pack 2-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 THINGS: HEAT vs. ABB, 4.22.22 - Stockton Heat
- Ryker Evans Agrees to Terms with Seattle, Will Join Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 23 - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Recall Imama from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Recall Goaltender Kupsky from ECHL's Idaho Steelheads - Colorado Eagles
- Sandström Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Series Preview vs. SJ: April 22 & 23 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rocket for Divisional Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Chase Pearson Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Host Canucks with Chance to Clinch Division Title - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Open Vital Final Weekend with Visit from Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- WWE Superstar Madcap Moss Joining IceHogs for WWE Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game #65: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Shutout in Syracuse
- Belleville Sens to Award $10,000 to Loyalist College Students Through Annual Scholarships
- Viktor Lodin Scores Twice as Belleville Sens Complete Comeback Win over Marlies
- Belleville Sens Extend Win Streak to Four with Win over Rocket
- Belleville Sens Sweep Two-Game Road Trip with Win over Comets