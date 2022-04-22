Wild Fall 1-0 to Stars

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (31-29-4-5; 71 pts.) were defeated 1-0 by the Texas Stars (30-28-6-6; 72 pts.) in a tight matchup on Friday, Apr. 22 at Wells Fargo Arena. Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre made 33 saves on 34 Texas shots in the loss.

In the first period, Iowa and Texas combined for 21 total shots and the Stars led 13-8 in that category. Despite the offensive chances generated, neither team scored, leaving both teams knotted up at 0-0.

The Wild and the Stars once again failed to record a goal in the second period and Iowa outshot Texas 17-12 in the stanza. Through two periods, both teams were tied 25-25 in shots.

At 16:34 of the third period, Stars forward Joel L'Esperance cut in front of the Wild net and snuck a shot past the outstretched leg of McIntyre to give Texas a 1-0 lead.

With Iowa on the power play, the Wild pulled McIntyre for the extra attacker at 17:58 of the third period.

Iowa was unable to score to tie the game at one goal apiece as Texas goaltender Matt Murray (38 saves) sealed a 1-0 victory for the Stars. The Wild edged out the Stars in third period shots, 13-9. Iowa outshot Texas 38-34 in the contest.

Both Iowa and Texas were 0-for-4 on the power play in the game.

The Wild and the Stars play at Wells Fargo Arena once again on Saturday, Apr. 23 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

