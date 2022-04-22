Toronto Marlies Visit Rocket for Divisional Matchup

The Toronto Marlies head east to Laval for a Friday night battle with the Rocket. The Marlies are 1-3-0-1 against the Rocket so far this season. The two teams last met back on February 23rd when Laval won 6-4.

The two teams are in an intense battle for playoff positioning in the North Division. Laval can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Marlies on Friday night, while the Marlies need a win to keep themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Both teams are coming off of a loss to the Senators in their last game. The Marlies fell 5-4 to Belleville on Wednesday, while the Rocket lost 4-1 on Monday evening.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Brett Seney and Nick Robertson. Seney leads the team in points with 55 so far this season, while Robertson has points (6-2-8) in seven consecutive games. On the Rocket side, Jean-Sébastien Dea leads the active roster with 47 points and 25 goals.

Puck drops at 7:00pm ET on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

