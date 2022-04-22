Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

April 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Tonight's game is Hershey's final contest in Allentown this season, and the first of a home-and-home set to end the 14-game regular season series. Hershey enters tonight's contest with a Magic Number of 3 to clinch a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Hershey Bears (33-30-6-4, 5th Atlantic) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (27-30-9-5, 8th Atlantic)

April 22, 2022 | 7:05 P.M. | Game #74 | PPL Center

Referees: Patrick Hanrahan (#52), Chris Waterstradt (#88)

Linespersons: Patrick Dapuzzo (#57), Josh Cleary (#45)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears dropped a 3-0 decision on Tuesday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena. Hershey was blanked for the second straight game, and Michael Chaput, Alexander Nylander, and Pierre-Olivier Joseph struck for the Baby Pens. Zach Fucale made 20 saves on 22 shots for the Chocolate and White, but Pens netminder Tommy Nappier stopped all 24 Hershey shots for his first AHL shutout. The Bears finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. The Phantoms fell in overtime at Providence on Tuesday, 5-4. Logan Day had a goal and an assist for the Phantoms, but John Beecher struck twice for the Bruins, including providing the overtime winner.

CLINCHING SCENARIOS:The Bears enter tonight's game with a Magic Number of 3 to clinch a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. Hershey can punch its ticket to the postseason tonight if they win at Lehigh Valley AND one of the following occurs: A Hartford loss (reg/OT/SO) vs. Charlotte OR a Bridgeport regulation loss vs. Springfield. The top six teams in the Atlantic Division qualify for the postseason. Hershey currently sits in 5th place with two regular season games to play following tonight's contest.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight is the 13th meeting between the Bears and Phantoms this season. Hershey holds a 5-7-0-0 record in the head-to-head season series, but the Bears are 0-6-0-0 at the PPL Center this year. The Chocolate and White have been held to only 10 goals against the Phantoms in six games at the PPL Center in 2021-22. Hershey's Mike Vecchione has eight points (4g, 4a) in the season series versus his old club, while Lehigh Valley's Cal O'Reilly leads all players in head-to-head play with 12 points (6g, 6a) in 11 games.

BEARS BITES:

Goaltender Hunter Shepard was re-assigned to the Bears on Thursday. He re-joins Hershey upon the conclusion of the season for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays...Hershey is 4-8-3-0 on Friday's this season. All of Hershey's games on Friday nights have come on the road...The Bears took a season-low two penalty minutes in Tuesday's game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...Netminder Pheonix Copley ranks 5th in the AHL with a 2.32 goals-against average...Overall, the Bears rank 4th in the AHL in goals allowed, surrendering just 2.72 goals per game...The Chocolate and White will look for a breakthrough in the goal-scoring department tonight. After being shut out in their last two games against Providence and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the Bears have gone their last 131:11 without scoring a goal, and overall, Hershey has gone 238:43 without scoring an even-strength goal.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.