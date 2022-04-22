Ryker Evans Agrees to Terms with Seattle, Will Join Checkers
April 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Kraken agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with second-round pick Ryker Evans on Friday, and announced that he will now join the Checkers.
The 35th overall pick in the 2021 draft, Evans recently finished up his junior career with 131 points (25g, 106a) in 195 WHL games with the Regina Pats. This season, the 20-year-old led all Pats defensemen in scoring and was named to the WHL East Division Second All-Star Team.
Evans is now expected to join the Checkers as they proceed into the Calder Cup Playoffs.
