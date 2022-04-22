Sandström Returns to Phantoms

April 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Felix Sandström

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned goalie Felix Sandström to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to Flyers' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher

Sandström, 25, last played on April 17 in his third career NHL game in a 5-3 loss against Buffalo in which he surrendered four goals. He has gone 0-2-1, 3.29, .915 with the Flyers this season. Sandström has played in 42 games for the Phantoms this season going 15-18-4, 2.93, .901. His most recent game for the Phantoms was on Friday, April 15 in a 2-1 overtime loss against the Bridgeport Islanders. Sandström has played in 55 career games for the Phantoms going 21-21-7, 2.97, .903.

He made his NHL debut on December 30 for the Philadelphia Flyers at the San Jose Sharks with an impressive performance making 43 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss. Sandström was a Flyers' third-round selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft out of Gävle, Sweden.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center tonight to host the Hershey Bears in the opening game of a critical Home-and-Home weekend series. There are just five games remaining in the regular season including four home games.

