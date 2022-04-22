5 THINGS: HEAT vs. ABB, 4.22.22

STOCKTON HEAT (44-14-4-2) vs. ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS (37-21-5-1)

7:00 p.m. PDT | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (29)

Points - Matthew Phillips (65)

Canucks:

Goals - Sheldon Dries (35)

Points - Sheldon Rempal (64)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 52-for-268, 19.4% (14th)/PK - 240-for-277, 86.6% (1st)

Canucks:

PP - 66-for-272, 24.3% (2nd)/PK - 227-for-281, 80.8% (16th)

1. HEAT INDEX

The goal is in reach. With a win and some help, the Stockton Heat can clinch the Pacific Division on Friday, the Heat needing a victory and a regulation loss from Ontario to wrap up the top spot among the grouping. Stockton looks to put an end to Abbotsford's seven-game win streak and eight-game point streak on Friday, the Heat entering the contest with a record of 6-1-0-0 against Abbotsford on the year.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... It's all about response. That's been the theme this year for the Heat, who have countered tough times with high times, and that's a trend they'll look to continue as they face off against the hottest team in the Pacific Division. Stockton, who snapped a two-game skid with a Wednesday win over Tucson, has made a habit of forming win streaks after losing stretches with a five-game and four-game run of victories after the previous two stretches of losses. Friday the Heat look for their second-straight W. THAT... The Heat have played the role of the grinch for Abbotsford this season, a trend they'll look to continue. Canucks coming in hot has been a consistent theme heading into matchups, entering the February 3-4 series with wins in four of five, the February 25-27 set with wins in six of seven and coming into the March 25 clash with wins in four straight. Stockton earned the win in the first meeting every time and has a record of 6-1-0-0 this season against their newest divisional foe. THE OTHER... With a win and some help from the Colorado Eagles on Friday, the Heat can win their first-ever Pacific Division crown. It would be the first time that the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate has won a divisional title since the 2006-07 season when the Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights won the West. With Calgary's Pacific Division clinch last night, the Heat and Flames would be the fourth NHL-AHL pair to win divisional championships in the same season over the past five years, joining the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves in 2020-21, Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch in 2018-19 and Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Wolves in 2017-18. This season, the Wolves have already clinched the Central Division and their NHL affiliate, Carolina, is tied for first in the NHL's Metropolitan grouping.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Justin Kirkland

Kirkland's got the hot stick at the moment with goals in three straight, most recently a two-goal outing on Wednesday against the Tucson Roadrunners. The forward has a goal and five points in seven games against the Canucks this year.

Canucks - Sheldon Rempal

Rempal is coming off a three-point night and has found the score sheet in seven straight games in which he's been in Abbotsford's lineup. He's second on the Canucks' roster with five points against the Heat this season and has a team-best three goals in the season series.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Matthew Phillips is one goal shy of becoming Stockton's first-ever 30-goal scorer. He'd be the first Flames-affiliated AHL player to reach 30 goals in a season since 2008-09.

Luke Philp is two goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

Phillips is four assists shy of Stockton's single-season assist record of 40, held by Linden Vey.

5. QUOTABLE

"We've been chasing (the division championship) all year. With the way that the playoff format is this year, it would be huge to get that bye. At the end of the day, whether we get that first place or not we have to make sure we're feeling good about our game going into the playoffs. That starts Friday with a big test against Abbotsford, who's a really good team." - Justin Kirkland on Friday's game and chance to clinch the division

