Eagles Recall Goaltender Kupsky from ECHL's Idaho Steelheads
April 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction.
The following player has been recalled by the Colorado Eagles:
Pos. Player Team (League)
G Jake Kupsky Idaho Steelheads (ECHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, April 22nd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2022
- Coyotes Recall Imama from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Recall Goaltender Kupsky from ECHL's Idaho Steelheads - Colorado Eagles
- Sandström Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Series Preview vs. SJ: April 22 & 23 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rocket for Divisional Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Chase Pearson Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Host Canucks with Chance to Clinch Division Title - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Open Vital Final Weekend with Visit from Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- WWE Superstar Madcap Moss Joining IceHogs for WWE Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game #65: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.