Heat Host Canucks with Chance to Clinch Division Title

Friday, April 22, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (44-14-4-2; 1st Pacific) vs. Abbotsford Canucks (37-21-5-1; 3rd Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Could this be the night? The Stockton Heat are within striking distance of the all-important divisional crown after taking a Wednesday decision by a 3-1 final over the Tucson Roadrunners, highlighted by Justin Kirkland's two goals and a stellar performance from Dustin Wolf between the pipes. The Heat now welcome the Abbotsford Canucks to Stockton Arena, with the visitors riding a seven-game win streak and eight-game point streak into the Friday battle.

JUST-IN CASE

Justin Kirkland continued his torrid scoring pace with another two-goal outing, his fourth of the season, to extend his goal streak to three games. The forward, who has blown away his previous career bests for goals and points in a season, is up to eight goals and 12 points in Stockton's last 10 games, and he has five points and a goal in seven games against the Canucks this year.

CLAP FOR THE WOLFMAN

Dustin Wolf made a career-best 42 saves in Wednesday's win over Tucson, including a perfect 15-for-15 showing in the third period as the Heat put an end to a two-game skid. Wolf, who narrowly missed on a goalie goal attempt late in the game, leads the AHL with 33 wins, ranks third with a .924 Save Percentage and is tied for sixth with a 2.33 Goals Against Average.

MAKE IT EIGHT

Byron Froese pushed his point streak to eight games with an assist on Wednesday, upping his point total to nine with two goals and seven assists in that stretch. His eight-game scoring streak matches the longest of his career, last finding the score sheet in eight straight in the 2019-20 season with the Heat, totaling six goals and 14 points in the run.

'NUCK IT

Stockton has piled up the points against Abbotsford in the Canucks' first season, the Heat owning a record of 6-1-0-0 against the newest member of the Pacific Division entering Friday's game, the final matchup between the clubs in the regular season. The Heat have won all three matchups at Stockton Arena, a pair of one-goal wins and most recently a 3-1 victory on March 25. Matthew Phillips has led the offensive effort for the Heat with 10 points and six goals in seven games while Wolf has been strong with a record of 4-1-0-0, a 1.81 GAA and .934 SVP in the season series.

COMING FOR THE CROWN

Friday is Stockton's first crack at clinching the team's first-ever Pacific Division title, needing to win and get some help from the Colorado Eagles, who would have defeat Ontario in regulation for the Heat to get the necessary four-point swing. Should the Heat win, they would reach the highest-ever single-season point total in Pacific Division history with 96, besting the 2016-17 San Jose Barracuda (95). The last time the Flames' AHL affiliate won a divisional crown was in 2006-07 as the Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights won the West Division with 104 points in 80 games.

