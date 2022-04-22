Penguins' 4-1 Win at Providence Opens Door for Playoffs
April 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins held up their end of the bargain by defeating the Providence Bruins, 4-1, on Friday night at Dunkin' Donuts Center.
With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (35-29-4-4) securing victory and losses suffered by the Hartford Wolf Pack and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Penguins clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Penguins struck first for a power-play goal at 13:43 of the first period, when Radim Zohorna buried a rebound at the side of the Bruins' net. However, Providence responded with a man-advantage marker of its own. Justin Brazeau tucked in a backdoor feed a minute and a half after Zohorna opened the scoring.
Matt Bartkowski put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead, 2-1, with a slap shot from the point at 8:17 of the second stanza.
Zohorna notched his second power-play goal of the night - another rebound deposit - with 4:02 left in the middle frame.
Up by two goals and tasked with a pair of penalty kills in the third period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton limited Providence to just six shots on goal in the last 20 minutes of regulation. The Penguins put a bow on things with a goal by Kyle Olson at 14:56 of the third period.
Tommy Nappier recorded 23 saves to establish a new career-high four-game winning streak, while Brandon Bussi turned away 37 shots for Providence.
Hartford fell to the Charlotte Checkers, 2-1, and Lehigh Valley dropped an overtime decision to the Hershey Bears, 4-3, for the Penguins to lock down a postseason berth.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Apr. 23, against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop between the Penguins and T-Birds is slated for 6:05 p.m. at MassMutual Center.
The Penguins' first-round playoff opponent is still unknown, but individual tickets for their first playoff home game are on sale now. Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's playoff run can call the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
Season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2022
- Phantoms Fall in Overtime Battle - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Murray, Stars Blank Wild in Dramatic Finish - Texas Stars
- Crunch Shutout Senators, 6-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Clinch Spot in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with Overtime Win in Allentown - Hershey Bears
- 2022 Calder Cup Playoff Packages on Sale - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins' 4-1 Win at Providence Opens Door for Playoffs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bridgeport Islanders Headed to 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Elminated from Playoff Contention with Loss to Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Fall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 4-1 on Friday Night - Providence Bruins
- Isles Break Tie Late to Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolves Glide Past Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Win in Overtime against Americans in Final Regular Season Home Game - Utica Comets
- Wilson's Clutch Winner Pushes Checkers Past Wolf Pack 2-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- 5 THINGS: HEAT vs. ABB, 4.22.22 - Stockton Heat
- Ryker Evans Agrees to Terms with Seattle, Will Join Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 23 - San Diego Gulls
- Coyotes Recall Imama from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Recall Goaltender Kupsky from ECHL's Idaho Steelheads - Colorado Eagles
- Sandström Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Series Preview vs. SJ: April 22 & 23 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rocket for Divisional Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Chase Pearson Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Host Canucks with Chance to Clinch Division Title - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Open Vital Final Weekend with Visit from Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- WWE Superstar Madcap Moss Joining IceHogs for WWE Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game #65: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- 2022 Calder Cup Playoff Packages on Sale
- Penguins' 4-1 Win at Providence Opens Door for Playoffs
- Riikola Career Night Spurs Pens to 6-5 Win over Isles
- Nappier Blanks Bears, Penguins Win 3-0
- Penguins Weekly