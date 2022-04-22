San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 23

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday, Apr. 23 at Pechanga Arena San Diego during their contest vs. the Tucson Roadrunners (7 p.m.). All fans in attendance are winners, as they'll receive a free Gulls Scratch and Win card upon entry.

Random seat locations will be selected throughout the night to win additional Gulls, Anaheim Ducks and sponsor prizes, including player autographed items. Other notable prizes available during Fan Appreciation Night include two Gulls season tickets, concert tickets to Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, a $500 gift card to Discount Tire, $100 Gulls merchandise gift cards and much more.

Continuing a Gulls tradition, a group of lucky fans will have the opportunity to win a "Jersey Off Their Backs" where they will receive one player's autographed game-worn jersey from Saturday's game.

Fans can assist the San Diego Gulls Foundation at Saturday's game by participating in a blind bid auction for an autographed game-worn third jersey. Bids will be accepted through the end of the second period and the winner notified immediately following review of all offers at the start of the third period. Bids can be placed at the Community Relations table located on the concourse at Section 10.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also hold a game-worn third jersey raffle Saturday night beginning at 6 p.m.â¯and ending at the conclusion of the second intermission, with winners announced at the beginning of the third period. Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the Community Relations table at Section 10 on the concourse. Two jerseys will be available through the raffle. Additionally, the San Diego Gulls Foundation will hold a surprise bag sale throughout the contest while supplies last. Surprise bags cost $50 and include an assortment of Gulls items, including the chance to take home an autographed puck or jersey. All proceeds will benefit the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

The prize redemption table will be located at Section 24 on the north side of Pechanga Arena San Diego, and a list of the selected winners will be posted there after the announcements are made.

Tickets for Fan Appreciation Night are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

