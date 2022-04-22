Providence Bruins Fall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 4-1 on Friday Night
April 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Justin Brazeau scored his 15th goal of the season while Georgii Merkulov and Jack Ahcan each picked up an assist as the Providence Bruins had their 5 game win streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night.
Brandon Bussi started in net and stopped 37 of the 41 shots that he faced.
STATS
- Justin Brazeau scored his 15th goal of the season and has now scored in 3 out of the last 4 games.
- Georgii Merkulov assisted Brazeau's 1st period goal and has points in 3 of his 4 games this season.
- Jack Ahcan picked up his 23rd point of the season and now leads all P-Bruins defensemen with 17 assists.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, April 23 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
CHARLOTTE 71 88 (.620)
PROVIDENCE 67 82 (.612)
SPRINGFIELD 72 87 (.604)
WB/SCRANTON 72 78 (.542)
HERSHEY 73 76 (.521)
BRIDGEPORT 71 73 (.514)
HARTFORD 70 68 (.486)
LEHIGH VALLEY 71 68 (.479)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
WB/SCRANTON 1 2 1 4
PROVIDENCE 1 0 0 1
