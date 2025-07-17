Sports stats

MLS Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United vs. LAFC: Full Match Highlights

July 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video


Ã°Å¸"Âº Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central