Milwaukee Repays Moose
February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (15-28-1-1) fell 5-1 to the Milwaukee Admirals (26-16-3-4) on Monday. The Moose were coming off a 2-1 win over the Admirals on Sunday.
Ozzy Wiesblatt opened the scoring for the Admirals 12:48 into the game. The Moose were held goalless through the first period, with Matt Murray making four stops to keep his crease clear. Domenic DiVincentiis made 11 saves on 12 shots in the Manitoba net.
Kevin Gravel and Ryder Rolston scored a pair of goals just 32 seconds apart halfway through the second period, increasing the Admirals lead to 3-0. Jake Lucchini made it a 4-0 game for Milwaukee with a power play goal in the final minute of the frame. DiVincentiis made seven stops on 10 shots in the Manitoba crease, and Murray stopped seven shots in the Milwaukee net to hold the Moose off the scoresheet.
Jaret Anderson-Dolan put the Moose on the board two minutes into the third period. Joakim Kemell scored shorthanded with six minutes left in the game to secure a 5-1 win for Milwaukee. Domenic DiVincentiis ended with 33 saves for Manitoba, and Murray wrapped with 16 stops for Milwaukee.
Quotable
Moose forward Carson Golder (Click for full interview)
"I thought we battled hard, and I felt I played pretty good myself, but unfortunately it didn't have the outcome we wanted. They outskated us, they had a lot of puck luck and made some really good plays."
Statbook
Jaret Anderson-Dolan (1G) has points in two straight games (1G, 1A)
Dylan Coghlan (1A) has points in five straight games (5G, 4A)
Carson Golder co-led the Moose with three shots on goal in his season debut
What's Next?
The Moose face off against the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
