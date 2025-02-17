IceHogs Topple the Wild on the Road, 4-2

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Des Moines, IA. - The Rockford IceHogs took care of business on the road, winning 4-2 against the Wild on the road Monday night. Mitchell Weeks stopped 35 in the win, while Rockford featured four goal scorers.

The IceHogs continued their streak of early goals over the last week. Just 23 seconds into the game, Andreas Athanasiou darted into the offensive zone on a breakaway and deked to his forehand. It was the fastest goal into a game for Rockford this season.

Minutes later, Samuel Savoie banged in a rebound with the IceHogs on the power play to double the advantage, 2-0. Halfway through the 1st with the Hogs shorthanded, Zach Sanford was awarded a penalty shot. The lefty moved the puck to his backhand and roofed it over the glove to push the lead to 3-0.

In the 2nd period the Wild got on the board with a Michael Milne rebound goal that sneaked past Mitchell Weeks. The IceHogs responded moments later with a rebound goal of their own thanks to Brandon Baddock to build the advantage to 4-1.

32 seconds into the final frame, Travis Boyd cut the deficit to 4-2 with a snap shot from the slot. Weeks stood tall while Rockford faced a 6-on-4 in the final minutes and finished with 35 saves in the victory.

