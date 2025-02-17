Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: February 17th, 2025

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack went 1-1-1-0 in three games last week. After taking a 4-3 overtime decision over the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday night, the Wolf Pack ventured to Charlotte, NC, for a pair of games.

The club was swept by the Charlotte Checkers, picking up just one of the four available points.

Saturday, February 15 th, 2025, at Charlotte Checkers (0-4 L): The Checkers picked up their second straight shutout victory over the Wolf Pack on Saturday afternoon, holding them to a season-low 18 shots on net.

Wilmer Skoog scored the game-winning goal 10:31 into the second period, taking a pass from Trevor Carrick in the left-wing circle and snapping home his first goal in 19 games.

Justin Sourdif extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:50, taking a pass from Will Lockwood in the left-wing circle and beating Louis Domingue for his tenth goal of the season. Sourdif added his second tally of the game 14:40 into the third period, waiting out a defenseman before sniping his eleventh goal of the season by Domingue from the slot.

Rasmus Asplund hit the empty net at 16:56, cementing the two points for the Checkers. The goal was a four-on-six shorthanded tally.

The shutout was Hartford's sixth shutout defeat of the season and their second at the hands of the Checkers.

Sunday, February 16 th, 2025, at Charlotte Checkers (3-4 OTL): Brennan Othmann gave the Wolf Pack an early lead on Sunday, striking on the power play at 4:42 of the first period. Othmann fired a shot from the right-wing wall that clipped the stick of Matt Kiersted and found the back of the net.

Lucas Edmonds then made it 2-0 at 6:15, jamming home a rebound on the backhand from the top of the crease.

Mike Benning struck twice in just under ten minutes to tie the game heading into the first intermission, however. Benning snuck a shot by the left pad of Dylan Garand 6:52 into the period, then fired a laser over Garand's left shoulder from the right-wing circle at 15:39.

Garand stole the show in the second period, making 22 saves to keep the game tied 2-2. The 22 shots allowed by the Wolf Pack in the second period were the most in a single period this season.

Othmann restored the Wolf Pack's lead 10:12 into the third period, blasting home a one-timer from the right-wing circle off a feed from Matthew Robertson. Defending their lead late, the Wolf Pack were forced to the penalty kill at 18:03 when Bo Groulx was whistled for slashing.

On the ensuing six-on-four advantage, John Leonard tied the game when he backhanded home a rebound at 19:30 to force overtime.

In overtime, the Wolf Pack turned the puck over in their own zone, leading to the dagger. C.J. Smith fed Kyle Criscuolo in the right-wing circle, and he beat Garand to complete the comeback for the home side.

Quick Hits:

The Wolf Pack allowed a season-high 49 shots in Sunday afternoon's loss to the Checkers.

The Wolf Pack fired a season-low 18 shots in Sunday afternoon's loss to the Checkers. It tied their previous season-low of 18, set in Saturday's loss to the Checkers.

The Wolf Pack are now 20-23-5-1 on the season, good for 46 points. They sit five points behind the Springfield Thunderbirds for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Springfield Thunderbirds (7:05 p.m., MassMutual Center)

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7:00 p.m., XL Center)

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, Vs. Providence Bruins (6:00 p.m., XL Center)

