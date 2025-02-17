Bernard, Boulton, Primeau Recalled from Reading

American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled three players from the Reading Royals on Sunday and Monday including the arrivals of defenseman Xavier Bernard, and forwards Sawyer Boulton and Mason Primeau.

Bernard, 24, is returning after playing one game with Reading on Saturday. The 6'5 ¬Â³ blueliner with a lefty shot from Mercier, Que. has played in 15 games with the Phantoms this season recording two assists while also appearing in four games with Reading notching one assist.

Bernard has played in 67 career games in the AHL with the Belleville Senators and Bakersfield Condors scoring 1-5-6. He has also played in 111 ECHL career games scoring 6-30-36 with the Atlanta Gladiators, Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets and Reading Royals. Bernard was selected in the fourth round by the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft out of the QMJHL where he played for Drummondville and Charlottetown.

Boulton, 20, is a rookie winger from East Amherst, NY who has played in 10 games with the Phantoms recording zero points with 37 penalty minutes. He has also played in 11 games with Reading scoring one goal with 36 penalty minutes. The 6'0 ¬Â³ prospect was signed by the Phantoms from the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 in 40 games with 63 penalty minutes last season. He is the son of former longtime NHL enforcer Eric Boulton who amassed 1,421 PIM in 654 games with Buffalo, Atlanta and the New York Islanders.

Primeau, 23, is a 6'6 ¬Â³ center with a lefty shot from Toronto, ON. He has played in 19 games with Reading scoring 6-4-10 and has also played in one game with the Phantoms making his Lehigh Valley debut on December 21 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He spent most of the past three seasons with the Henderson (NV) Silver Knights of the AHL. He has played in 134 career AHL games scoring 10-18-28. Primeau has also appeared in 37 ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Savannah and Reading scoring 11-11-22.

Mason Primeau is the son of former NHL veteran Wayne Primeau who played 774 career NHL games with Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Boston, Calgary, and Toronto and is the nephew of former Flyers' captain Keith Primeau who played six seasons for Philadelphia from 1999-2006.

The Phantoms open a four-game road trip to the upper midwest with a pair of games at the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday and Friday.

UPCOMING

Wednesday, February 19 (7:00) - Phantoms at Grand Rapids Griffins

Friday, February 21 (7:00) - Phantoms at Grand Rapids Griffins

Saturday, February 22 (8:00) - Phantoms at Rockford IceHogs

Tuesday, February 25 (8:00) - Phantoms at Milwaukee Admirals

Friday, February 28 (7:05) - Bridgeport Islanders at Phantoms - Hockey is For Everyone!

Saturday, March 1 (7:05) - Bridgeport Islanders at Phantoms - Mardi Gras Celebration!

