Hershey's Hendrix Lapierre Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears forward Hendrix Lapierre has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 16, 2025.

Lapierre recorded two goals and three assists in two games last week, helping the Bears to a pair of victories over their closest pursuer atop the Atlantic Division.

Hershey hosted second-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday in the front end of a home-and-home set, and Lapierre registered a goal, an assist and a team-high five shots on goal to help the Bears to a 5-4 victory. Then in Saturday's rematch in Wilkes-Barre, Lapierre's three-point night sent Hershey to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Penguins; he assisted on two game-tying goals, including one with 12.5 seconds left in regulation, before scoring the winning goal at 3:13 of overtime.

Since rejoining the Bears on loan from Washington on Dec. 29, Lapierre has two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 13 AHL games. The third-year pro from Aylmer, Que., has compiled 22 goals and 36 assists for 58 points in 94 career regular-season games with Hershey, along with 10 goals and 18 assists in 40 postseason contests while helping the Bears to Calder Cup championships in 2023 and 2024. Lapierre won the Jack Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Selected in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Lapierre has notched nine goals and 22 assists in 84 career NHL games with the Capitals, including eight assists in 27 games this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.