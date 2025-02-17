Barracuda Grounded by Gulls, 4-2

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Diego, CA - Former Barracuda and Sharks forward Justin Bailey scored twice on Sunday night at the Pechanga Arena, helping lead the San Diego Gulls (16-24-5-2) past the San Jose Barracuda (25-17-2-3), 4-3. With the loss, the Barracuda wrapped up its four-game road trip with a 1-3 record.

After killing off an early Gulls' man advantage, the Barracuda would jump out to a 1-0 lead at 4:20 as Scott Sabourin (6) slid in a loose puck from the crease after Filip Bystedt ripped a shot on net from the right wing. Pavol Regenda collected the secondary assist in his first game versus his former team. Later in the first, at 12:22, Roland McKeown (9) snapped a 23-game goalless drought with a right-point shot that hit off a Barracuda defender before beating Gabe Carriere on the glove side. Less than two minutes after the Gulls had tied it, at 14:05, Collin Graf found Thomas Bordeleau (10) uncovered above the crease and Bordeleau directed the pass into the open net to give the Barracuda back their lead.

In the second, the Gulls began to mount the pressure, forcing a delay-of-game over the glass, and on the power play, and Bailey (11) beat Carriere through the five-hole to level the game at 2-2.

In the third, the Barracuda went back on the penalty kill and Bailey (12) would score again at 3:45 when San Jose failed to clear their end. The Gulls sealed the victory with an empty netter from Nathan Gaucher (7) with three seconds left and have now won three in row.

The Barracuda return home on Wednesday for one game as they host the Ontario Reign for the first of a home and home. For tickets and more details about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.