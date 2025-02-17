Comets Blanked by Senators, 3-0

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville, ONT. - For the last time in the regular season on the road, the Utica Comets stepped onto the ice against their North Division rival, the Belleville Senators. Sitting one spot above Utica in the standings, the Comets trailed the opposition by seven points and were hopeful that after a regulation victory they would cut the deficit to only five. Adding to the sense of urgency for Utica, the team was winless in their last two games and wanted a return to the win column. Nevertheless despite the excellent first period, Utica allowed two quick goals against in the second period and were unable to mount a comeback, losing the game 3-0

During the first period, there was no scoring. But, in the middle frame, the Senators scored their first goal of the contest after Keean Washkurak snuck a wrist shot passed Poulter at 18:26. The Senators followed up with another goal 36 seconds later and it was Wyatt Wylie who beat Poulter after a backdoor cross-ice pass. The Comets left the second down, 2-0.

In the final period, the Senators added an empty net goal by Cole Reinhardt with only 26 seconds left in regulation time ending the game with the Comets losing 3-0.

The Comets are back home to take on the Senators once again on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

