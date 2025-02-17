Amerks Teddy Bear Toss Returns to Blue Cross Arena Saturday against Toronto

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the highly anticipated return of the ever-popular Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bob Johnson Auto Group, on Saturday, Feb. 22 when they host the North Division rival Toronto Marlies at 5:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Fans attending are encouraged to bring new teddy bears and other stuffed animals to toss onto the ice immediately following the Amerks' first goal of the game.

"Bob Johnson Auto Group enjoys the partnership with the Amerks and loves developing new ways to engage and give back to our community," said Bob Johnson Auto Group Chief Marketing Officer Buddy Baur. "We are very excited to sponsor the return of the Teddy Bear Toss, knowing that the Pirate Toy Fund will provide these bears to kids who greatly deserve them."

The items will be collected and later donated to the Pirate Toy Fund, the only nonprofit organization in the country that supplies new toys year-round to agencies that bring aid and comfort to thousands of children in need throughout the Greater Rochester region. Since its inception in 1995, the Pirate Toy Fund has distributed over 500,000 toys and continues to actively pursue new avenues to expand its mission.

As part of the partnership with the Pirate Toy Fund, the first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive pirate hats.

"We are so excited about the Teddy Bear Toss," said Pirate Toy Fund Executive Director Otto Harnischfeger. "These stuffed animals will go a long way in helping a child cope with family or medical issues. The Amerks do so much for the Rochester community and we are so grateful to be the beneficiary of the night."

Tickets for Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss are available at www.amerks.com/teddytoss.

