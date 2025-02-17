Syracuse Crunch to Hold Women in Sports Night February 22

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Women in Sports Night on Saturday, Feb. 22 when the team hosts the Laval Rocket. The night will be highlighted by a pregame Women in Sports Panel.

The Women in Sports Panel will be held in a lower-level meeting room at The Oncenter from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The panel will feature Syracuse Crunch Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Andrea Marino, American Hockey League Vice President of Hockey Operations/Governance Alison Izzi, Professor of Practice at the David B. Falk College Department of Sport Management at Syracuse University Sue Cornelius Edson, Central New York PGA Director of Foundation Programs & Marketing Brittany Wowelko and Syracuse University Director of Strength & Conditioning in the Nutrition and Spirit Program Veronica Tearney.

Admission to the Women in Sports Panel is $20 and includes a ticket to the Crunch game. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Women in Sports and Events (WISE) at Syracuse University. Tickets can be purchased at www.syracusecrunch.com.wisn.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.