IceHogs Take on Wild in Des Moines

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Des Moines, IA.- The Rockford IceHogs look to win three in a row tonight as they battle the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. The IceHogs and Wild last met on January 18 where Iowa took a 2-1 win.

Last Time Out- The IceHogs won a thrilling matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday night. Rockford opened the scoring just a few moments in when Joey Anderson took advantage of a Springfield turnover to score his 100th career pro goal. Matt Luff would tie the game for the Thunderbirds late in the period. Brett Seney would give the IceHogs the lead back 32 seconds later for his eighth goal of the season. Anderson would give Rockford a 3-1 lead in the second period before Springfield scored two unanswered to tie the game going into the third period. Anderson would set up Andreas Athanasiou at 18:01 of the final period to give the IceHogs the 4-3 win.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 19-22-5-1, 44 points (5th Central Division)

Iowa- 16-27-3-1, 36 points (6th Central Division)

Anderson Hits Milestone - Joey Anderson scored career goals 100 and 101 against Springfield Saturday night. The IceHogs' forward had a three point night as he got the primary assist on Athanasiou's game-winning goal. Anderson has eight points in his previous five games and four goals in his last four games. The Minnesota native has two assists in two games against Iowa this season.

Bickell Added To Ring Of Honor- The IceHogs honored Bryan Bickell as he became the fourth member of the IceHogs Ring Of Honor this weekend. Bickell played in over 200 games with the IceHogs and won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. The ceremony took place in the second period as Bickell addressed the BMO Center and saw his name and number in the rafters as he joins former teammate Corey Crawford, Steve Martinson, and J.F Rivard in the Ring Of Honor.

Scouting The Wild- Iowa took a split with the Grand Rapids Griffins this weekend with a 3-2 victory Saturday and a 4-3 overtime loss Friday night. The Wild leads the season series with Rockford 5-4 and won the last meeting against Rockford with a 2-1 win back in January. Travis Boyd leads Iowa with 32 points (10G,22A) this season, 11 of his 32 points has come against the IceHogs. Samuel Hlavaj has played 22 games between the pipes for Iowa and has posted a 7-11-1 record.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 9 vs Iowa 7 p.m. L 3-6

Dec. 11 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 0-4

Dec. 14 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-1

Dec. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 1-5

Dec. 27 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-0

Dec. 28 @ Iowa 6 p.m. W 4-2

Dec. 31 vs Iowa 6 p.m. L 4-5

Jan. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. W 6-3

Jan. 18 @ Iowa 6 p.m. L 1-2

Feb. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

