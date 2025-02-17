Game Day Preview - CGY vs ONT
February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers are back at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday, facing off against the Ontario Reign to close out their double header.
The Matchup
The teams met on Saturday where the Wranglers fell 4-3 OT.
The Wranglers held the lead throughout the game, but with five minutes left in the third period, the Reign were able to tie it and force OT.
The Wranglers are at the top of the Pacific Division and sit fourth in the (62 points).
Ontario is third in the Pacific Division (59).
Players to Watch
Martin Frk is coming off a hot performance on Feb. 15, notching two goals, one of which being his classic left-circle shot.
Charles Hudon pulled the clutch goal to tie the game 3-3 with five minutes left in the third period on Feb. 15.
Currently playing his 10th pro season, with 23 assists and 40 points.
Hudon is the second leading point scorer for the Reign.
How to Watch
GET TICKETS!
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs ONT - Calgary Wranglers
- Firebirds Move Back into Win Column with Shootout Victory - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights' Win Streak Ends with 7-4 Loss to Roadrunners - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Grounded by Gulls, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls End Busy Stretch with Another Win - San Diego Gulls
- Villalta Secures 100th Career Win as Roadrunners Soar Past Silver Knights, 7-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.