Game Day Preview - CGY vs ONT

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers are back at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday, facing off against the Ontario Reign to close out their double header.

The Matchup

The teams met on Saturday where the Wranglers fell 4-3 OT.

The Wranglers held the lead throughout the game, but with five minutes left in the third period, the Reign were able to tie it and force OT.

The Wranglers are at the top of the Pacific Division and sit fourth in the (62 points).

Ontario is third in the Pacific Division (59).

Players to Watch

Martin Frk is coming off a hot performance on Feb. 15, notching two goals, one of which being his classic left-circle shot.

Charles Hudon pulled the clutch goal to tie the game 3-3 with five minutes left in the third period on Feb. 15.

Currently playing his 10th pro season, with 23 assists and 40 points.

Hudon is the second leading point scorer for the Reign.

How to Watch

GET TICKETS!

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.