Firebirds Move Back into Win Column with Shootout Victory

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors in a shootout on Sunday by the final score of 4-3. Jacob Melanson, Jani Nyman, and Ben Meyers each scored in regulation while Ales Stezka made three consecutive saves in the shootout to pick up the win for Coachella Valley in front of 9,302 at Acrisure Arena.

QUICK NOTES

The Condors scored the game's first goal at 14:37 on a shot from defenseman Phil Kemp.

Coachella Valley tied the game in the second period on a net-mouth scramble finished off by Jacob Melanson. The goal was Melanson's sixth of the season and was assisted by Brandon Biro and Gustav Olofsson.

Jani Nyman extended his point streak to six in a row, netting a go-ahead goal 5:57 into the third period. Daniel Sprong found Nyman streaking into the offensive zone, ripping a shot past Olivier Rodrigue for his 20th of the season.

Bakersfield tied the game at 8:22 as Ronnie Attard's surprise wrist shot went through a sea of bodies in front of the Coachella Valley goal.

Daniel Sprong cruised into the offensive zone and Ben Meyers deflected a feed home to put the Firebirds ahead with 5:35 left in the third period. Jani Nyman secured the secondary helper.

Daniel D'Amato banked a puck off a Firebird in front of the net to pull Bakersfield even with 2:46 remaining in the third period.

After a goalless overtime, a shootout was needed to decide the winner.

Bakersfield's first two shooters hit the back of the net, then Ales Stezka made stops on the next three.

Brandon Biro, Daniel Sprong, and Eduard Sale each tallied shootout goals to help the Firebirds pick up their first shootout of the season.

Goaltender Ales Stezka, in his first start with the Firebirds since January 26th, picked up his ninth win of the season, stopping 31 of 34 shots in regulation, plus three out of five in the shootout.

With the win, Coachella Valley's record moves to 26-17-1-5 on the season.

The Firebirds finished the game 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and 0-for-6 on the powerplay.

Coachella Valley was outshot by Bakersfield 34-28.

The Firebirds continue their five-game homestand on Wednesday night as they host the Tucson Roadrunners for Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by the Walter Clark Legal Group. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT. Visit Ticketmaster to get your tickets today!

