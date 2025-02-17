Admirals Dominate in Win over Moose

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Winnipeg, MB - Kevin Gravel had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick and Matt Murray stopped 16 shots to lead the Admirals to a 5-1 win over the Manitoba Moose Monday at Canada Life Centre.

The win moves Milwaukee into sole possession of first place in the Central Division with 59 points in 49 games. Texas is in second place with 57 points in 45 games.

Milwaukee outshot the Moose 38-17. It was the first game Milwaukee recorded more than 30 shots in a contest since Jan. 22.

Milwaukee scored the lone goal of the first period as the team posted its highest number of first-period shots (12) since that Jan. 22 game. After the Moose misfired on an attempt to clear the zone, Admirals forward Chase De Leo pushed the puck from the right-wing boards toward the Moose net. Anders Bjork caught the pass and drew a defender to him. He then spun a pass to Ozzy Wiesblatt in the slot and Wiesblatt lobbed the puck past the glove of Manitoba net minder Domenic DiVincentiis at 12:48. It was Wiesblatt's 12th goal of the season.

The Admirals scored three more goals in the second period to take a commanding 4-0 lead. After a face-off win the left circle of the Manitoba zone, defenseman Kevin Gravel slapped the puck from the left point over the goalie's glove for his fourth goal of the season at 10:24. Kieffer Bellows and Cal O'Reilly picked up the assists.

Just :32 after the Gravel goal, he flipped the puck from the Admirals defensive zone to spring Ryder Rolston on a breakaway. Rolston's initial shot was stopped but the rebound came right back to him and he buried it for his ninth goal of the year.

Milwaukee added a power play goal at 18:58 of the second frame. O'Reilly was able to work the puck loose behind the Moose net and sent a pass to Jake Lucchini on the left face-off dot. Lucchini slapped the puck into the net for his 14th goal of the campaign. It was Lucchini's fourth power play goal.

Early in the third period, Gravel fought Manitoba's Ben King, giving him the Gordie Howe Hat Trick (goal, assist and fight).

Manitoba spoiled Murray's shutout bid at 2:06 of the third period. Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored a goal after he received a pass while rushing toward the left post.

The Admirals scored a shorthanded goal at 14:06 to increase the lead to 5-1. Spencer Stastney skated out of the Ads zone with possession. He entered the Moose zone on the left wing where he was met by a defender.

Stastney dished a no-look pass to Joakim Kemell, who went to the net from the left circle and tucked the puck in for his 10th goal of the season. It was his second shorthanded goal of the season.

The Admirals visit Chicago Thurs., Feb. 10. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Fri., Feb. 21 to host Henderson.

