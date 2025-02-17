Merilainen Sets New Franchise Shutouts Record as Senators Blank Comets in Family Day Classic

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Freestyle Photography) Belleville Senators talk along the bench(Belleville Senators, Credit: Freestyle Photography)

The Belleville Senators are now just two points back of a Calder Cup Playoff spot in the AHL's North Division after a 3-0 victory over the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) at CAA Arena on Monday afternoon.

Leevi Merilainen made 34 saves to record his fifth career shutout and third of the season, setting a new franchise record while Wyatte Wylie, Keean Washkurak, and Cole Reinhardt all scored for the Senators, who are now just four points back of the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) for the North's final playoff position. Belleville also increases its gap over the Comets to nine points.

Merilainen returned to the crease and had to be sharp from the get-go. Utica peppered the Belleville net with 16 shots in the period, including at least five on an early four minute double-minor power play, but Merilainen was perfect. Belleville put six shots on Isaac Poulter at the other end, but he also stopped all of those.

It would take 18 and a half minutes of the second period to get the game's first goal, but not much longer for the second. Keean Washkurak beat Poulter with a curl-and-drag wrist shot at 18:24, then Belleville came down off the next faceoff and Angus Crookshank fed a perfect pass to Wyatt Wylie, who wired home his second goal of the season. It took just 24 seconds for the Senators to extend their lead to 2-0 and they held that through to the intermission, with the shots even at 12 each in the period.

The only goal of the third would come by way of a Cole Reinhardt empty-netter, which spurred some postgame physicality between the two teams, who will wrap up their eight-game season series on Wednesday Night in Utica. That kicks off a week-long, four-game road trip that also includes a stop in Rochester against the Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres), and a pair of games in Cleveland against the Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets).

Fast Facts:

The Senators have points in five straight games and have won five in a row at home.

#9 Angus Crookshank was credited with his 14th assist of the season. He also had a team-high three shots on goal.

#20 Phil Daoust notched his sixth assist of the season and had a team-high three shots on goal.

#23 Cole Reinhardt finished the night with an empty-net goal (eighth) and an assist (12th).

#27 Keean Washkurak scored his sixth goal of the season, the game-winning goal, and was named the game's second star.

#35 Leevi Merilainen made 34 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and fifth of his career, making him the Belleville Sens new all-time leader in shutouts. He was named the game's first star.

#38 Wyatte Wylie scored his second goal of the season and was named the game's third star.

Belleville was 0/5 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 3/3 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill.

The Comets outshot the Senators 34-23

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Dave Bell on Merilainen's record-breaking night:

"If we don't have Leevi tonight, we're probably down four-nothing after the first and six-nothing ten minutes into the second, but it's zero-zero and guys wake up a little bit, put a little spurt on there, and then play okay. Without Leevi, we get zero points that game."

Bell on the depth scoring from Washkurak and Wylie:

"Not everybody is going to be on their game every night, and tonight I don't think our top six was very good, but our bottom six picked it up and really helped win that game."

Wyatte Wylie on his key goal in the second period:

"We tried to get some momentum, Washy got us a big goal, we wanted to keep our foot on the pedal. Puck went down the wall, I saw an opening in the middle, Crooker found me with a great pass, and the rest was history."

Upcoming Games

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Utica Comets - 7:00 p.m. ET (Adirondack Bank Center)

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Rochester Americans - 7:05 p.m. ET (Blue Cross Arena)

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Cleveland Monsters - 12:00 p.m. ET (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Monday, February 24, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Cleveland Monsters - 7:00 p.m. ET

(Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

