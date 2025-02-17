Eagles Stymied by Canucks, 2-1

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ABBOTSFORD, BC. - Colorado forward T.J. Tynan lit the lamp with 5:00 remaining in regulation, but it would not be enough, as the Eagles fell to the Abbotsford Canucks 2-1 on Monday. Canucks forward Danila Klimovich led the way with a goal and an assist, while goaltender Arturs Silovs collected the win in net, making 27 saves on 28 shots. Abbotsford defenseman Christian Wolanin also produced a multi-point performance with a pair of assists in the victory.

An Eagles turnover behind the net would allow Canucks forward Ty Mueller to field a pass in the low slot before sweeping a shot past Colorado goalie Trent Miner, giving Abbotsford a 1-0 edge at the 11:20 mark of the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Canucks 12-8 in the opening frame but still trailed 1-0 as the teams left for the first intermission.

The game's first power play would allow Klimovich to slice through the left-wing circle before roofing a backhander, extending Abbotsford's lead to 2-0 at the 8:46 mark of the second period.

Still trailing 2-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would receive a jolt when Tynan collected a pass on top of the crease and fed home a backhander, slicing the deficit 2-1 with 5:00 still left to play. Colorado would pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, falling by a final score of 2-1.

The Eagles finished the contest going 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill, Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 30 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Texas Stars on Friday, February 21st at 8:00pm MT at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

