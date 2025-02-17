Hendrix Lapierre Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears forward Hendrix Lapierre has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 16, 2025.

Lapierre, 23, recorded five points (2g, 3a) in two games last week, helping the Chocolate and White to a pair of victories over the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hershey hosted Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last Tuesday at GIANT Center, and Lapierre registered a goal, an assist, and a team-high five shots to help the Bears to a 5-4 win. His tally that night was his first goal of the AHL campaign after he started the season by playing in 27 games for the NHL's Washington Capitals.

In Saturday's rematch in Wilkes-Barre, Lapierre's three-point night sent Hershey to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Penguins. The native of Aylmer, Que. assisted on two game-tying goals, including one with 12.5 seconds left in regulation, and scored the first overtime goal of his AHL career at 3:13 of the extra-session.

Lapierre has 11 points (2g, 9a) in 13 games this season for Hershey. The third-year pro has 58 career points (22g, 36a) in 94 career regular-season games with Hershey, along with 28 points (10g, 18a) in 40 postseason contests while helping the Bears to Calder Cup championships in 2023 and 2024. Lapierre won the Jack Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Selected 22nd overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, Lapierre has compiled 31 points (9g, 22a) in 84 career NHL games with the Capitals, including eight assists in 27 games this season.

Lapierre is the first Bear to claim AHL Player of the Week honors since current Washington Capital Connor McMichael did so on May 16, 2021.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Hershey returns home to host the Penguins on Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Penn State Health Drawstring Bag Night. All fans in attendance will receive a Bears drawstring bag, courtesy of Penn State Health. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.