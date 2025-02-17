Silver Knights' Win Streak Ends with 7-4 Loss to Roadrunners
February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 7-4, at Lee's Family Forum on Sunday evening. Gage Quinney (1G, 3A), Raphael Lavoie (2G) and Jonas Røndbjerg (1G, 1A) each recorded multi-point efforts.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Less than a minute into the game, Austin Poganski scored to give Tucson an early 1-0 lead. Travis Barron tacked on another goal shortly after.
The Silver Knights responded, as Quinney and Tanner Laczynski assisted Røndbjerg on a power-play goal to trim the deficit to one.
Tucson opened the second-period scoring as Egor Sokolov's pass got deflected into the net to go back up by two goals.
The Roadrunners extended their lead on another deflection, as Josh Doan's pass ricocheted off a Henderson skate for the goal.
Lavoie forced a turnover near center ice before netting his second goal in as many games to bring Henderson back within two. Quinney and Christoffer Sedoff picked up the assists on the play.
Less than a minute later, Julian Lutz tallied Tucson's fifth goal of the night.
Henderson trimmed the deficit back to two early in the final frame. Lavoie found the corner of the net for his second time of the night, assisted by Røndbjerg and Quinney.
Quinney lit the lamp for another unassisted goal, doubling the third-period scoring and bringing the Silver Knights within one.
Doan and Sammy Walker each flipped in a late open-net goal to seal Tucson's 7-4 win.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Feb 19 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors | Tickets
Friday, Feb 21 | 5:00 p.m. | at Milwaukee Admirals
Saturday, Feb 22 | 4:00 p.m. | at Milwaukee Admirals
Wednesday, Feb 26 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Coachella Valley Firebirds | Tickets
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will return to action on Wednesday, February 19 to take on the Bakersfield Condors. Fans can watch on FloHockey or purchase tickets here. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.
