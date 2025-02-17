Former Phantoms Sanheim and Ersson Star in 4 Nations Face-Off

February 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Former Lehigh Valley Phantoms Travis Sanheim and Sam Ersson are shining on one of hockey's biggest stages this season as members of Team Canada and Team Sweden at the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off.

Together, Sanheim and Ersson join Travis Konecny (Canada), Rasmus Ristolainen (Finland), and head coach John Tortorella (United States) who are also representing the Flyers organization in the event.

The newly-created tournament, which features the top NHL stars from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States competing against each other in a series of games, has captivated global attention and pointed all eyes on the hockey world over the past week as replacement to the traditional All-Star Game.

As the four teams and players prepare for their final games of the round-robin portion of the tournament, only one spot remains in the Championship Game against the United States on Thursday, February 20.

For both of our Phantoms alumni, the tournament reflects a rare and exciting opportunity to represent their countries in an international setting while showcasing their talent as some of the best players in the sport today.

Sanheim, 28, made his 4 Nations Face-Off debut during Saturday night's thrilling showdown against the United States when he logged over 15 minutes of ice time and recorded a shot on goal.

"It's been something that I've dreamt of doing," Sanheim said of the incredible opportunity to again wear his country's uniform.

A first-round selection (#17 overall) by the Flyers in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Sanheim has established himself as a strong two-way force on the back end across eight seasons in Philadelphia, totaling 52-158-210 in 554 games and becoming a two-time recipient of the Barry Ashbee Trophy as the team's top defenseman.

The 6'4" blue-liner from Elkhorn, Manitoba previously played 98 games with the Phantoms over parts of three seasons from 2015-2018, scoring 12-44-56 while helping Lehigh Valley reach the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

In his international career, he won a silver medal at the 2022 IIHF World Championship and captured a bronze medal at the 2014 IIHF World U18 Championship, where he was also named best defenseman after leading all d-men in scoring.

Ersson, 25, is embracing the chance to stand out internationally as a member of Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off as well.

Selected by the Flyers in the fifth round (#143 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Ersson began his North American professional career with the Phantoms in 2021 and has since worked his way up to Philadelphia where he has earned the starting role as the organization's top goaltender.

In parts of two seasons with Lehigh Valley, the 6'3" netminder appeared in 47 regular season games where he posted a 2.85 goals-against average, a 0.899 save percentage, and a 27-20-2 record. He also backed the Phantoms to their first playoff series in five years, appearing in three games in the first round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

While still yet to see any official game action in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Ersson is no stranger to starring under the international spotlight.

The Falun, Sweden native previously represented his home country twice in his career, winning a bronze medal during last season's World Championship and starting between the pipes at the 2019 World Junior Championship.

The 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off continues with the final games of the round-robin stage taking place today as Sanheim and team Canada face Finland in a must-win scenario at 1PM, while Ersson and team Sweden look to punch their ticket to the Championship Game as well when taking on the United States at 8PM.

