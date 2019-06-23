Miller Tags Two Triples, Rainiers Cough up Six-Run Advantage in Loss to El Paso

Tacoma, WA - In right-hander Ljay Newsome's first Triple-A start of the season after getting promoted on Sunday morning, the Tacoma Rainiers built a 6-0 lead and the 22-year-old punched out 10 before the El Paso Chihuahuas rallied to claim the daytime contest at Cheney Stadium, 8-7.

Newsome, who led the Cal League in strikeouts before his promotion, went his first turn through the order perfectly, with seven strikeouts. The Maryland native pitched the first four innings without any damage, but was charged with four runs in the top of the fifth. Newsome was removed after 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk. The righty's 10 strikeouts tied Tommy Milone for the most in a single game this season for the Rainiers (35-41).

Kristopher Negron secured the first run of the game when he drove an RBI single that scored John Andreoli in the bottom of the first.

The Rainiers had a five-run fourth which started with an opposite field home run from catcher Jose Lobaton, his team-leading ninth of the campaign. The Rainiers laced back-to-back three baggers, with the first coming from Kelby Tomlinson, who tripled home Jaycob Brugman and Chris Mariscal. That was followed by the first of two Ian Miller triples in the contest, scoring Tomlinson. Andreoli lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Miller to extend the lead to six.

After El Paso (47-28) scored eight of the next nine runs, Miller roped another triple in the bottom of the eighth to represent the tying run, but was stranded at third to end the inning. The Philadelphia native finished 3-for-4, scoring twice.

Ryan Garton (3-1) was handed the loss after surrendering a go-ahead grand slam by Ty France in the top of the seventh. David McKay pitched the final two innings, striking out four over a pair of scoreless frames. Altogether, Tacoma pitchers struck out a season-best 17 hitters, topping a 16-strikeout effort on April 9, also against the Chihuahas.

The Rainiers will host El Paso for the final game of the five-game homestand on Monday at Cheney Stadium. Southpaw Sean Nolin (1-0, 3.52) will take the mound for Tacoma for a 6:05 p.m. PDT start. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

