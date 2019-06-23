Redbirds Win Third-Straight in 8-2 Victory over Dodgers

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (32-44) scored three times in the first inning and never looked back against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers), cruising to an 8-2 victory in the fourth game of this series Sunday night in Oklahoma City, Okla.

John Nogowski got the scoring started for the Redbirds in the first inning for the second-straight night, bringing home Randy Arozarena and Edmundo Sosa with his first triple since 2014, extending his hitting streak to nine games. The Redbirds have scored in their first time up to bat in three-straight games. Lane Thomas would plate Nogowski with an RBI-single of his own two batters later.

Alex Reyes picked up right where he left off in his start on Monday vs. Las Vegas, collecting two strikeouts in the first inning. Seven of his last of his last nine outs recorded on the mound have come via strikeout. However, after facing one batter in the second, Reyes departed after experiencing right pectoral discomfort.

Jesus Cruz was first out of the bullpen for Memphis and tossed 3.0 scoreless innings, his longest outing at the Triple-A level this season, and the only batter he allowed to reach came via a hit by pitch. Cruz also tallied three strikeouts.

The Redbirds tacked-on two more runs in the fifth through an RBI-groundout by Sosa and an RBI-double by Nogowski. Along with the nine-game hitting streak, Nogowski has three RBI in back-to-back games and has 12 total RBI during that span.

Thomas posted his first two-home run game of the year by hitting solo shots in consecutive at-bats in the sixth and seventh innings. He led all Cardinals minor leaguers last season with 27 long balls.

The Dodgers (30-44) scored both of their runs in the eighth, snapping a run of 16-consecutive scoreless frames tossed by Redbirds pitching.

Chasen Shreve finished the game for Memphis with 1.1 perfect innings, striking out two. He has allowed just two earned runs in his last 16.1 innings pitched (12 games).

Conner Capel, in a pinch-hit spot in the fifth, singled to extend his hitting streak to nine games in nine career Triple-A games.

The Redbirds and Oklahoma City conclude their five-game series tomorrow night at 7:05. The Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday to start a nine-game homestand through July 3.

